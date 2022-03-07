Overnight rain delays start of Rawalpindi test

Overnight rain delays start of Rawalpindi test

Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 69, while Steve Smith was on 24

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad,
  • Mar 07 2022, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 10:46 ist
Australia's Stave Smith (L) and teammate Marnus Labuschagne (C) run between the wicket as Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi watches during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 6, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

Wet outfield caused by overnight rain delayed the start of the fourth day's play in the opening test between Australia and Pakistan on Monday.

The teams would remain in hotel until 1000 local time (5 GMT), Cricket Australia said.

Australia will resume on 271-2 in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 476 for four declared.

Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 69, while Steve Smith was on 24.

Australia are touring Pakistan after 24 years to play three tests, an equal number of one-dayers and a Twenty20 International.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pakistan
Cricket
sports
Cricket Australia

What's Brewing

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

 