Pacers dazzle as India limit S Africa to 176/7 at tea

With four wickets taken and 76 runs conceded, India broke for tea having restricted South Africa to 176/7 on Day 2 of the title-deciding third Test.
The two teams decided to take a break a little earlier than expected following pacer Jasprit Bumrah's dismissal of Marco Jansen.
On Day 1 , South Africa had bowled India out for 223, with Kohli's 79 the standalone performance.
More to follow....
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality
Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising
Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018
FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet
Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts
EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose