Pacers dazzle as India limit S Africa to 176/7 at tea

With four wickets taken and 76 runs conceded, India broke for tea having restricted South Africa to 176/7 on Day 2 of the title-deciding third Test.

The two teams decided to take a break a little earlier than expected following pacer Jasprit Bumrah's dismissal of Marco Jansen.

On Day 1 , South Africa had bowled India out for 223, with Kohli's 79 the standalone performance.

More to follow....

