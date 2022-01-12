Pacers dazzle as India limit S Africa to 176/7 at tea

The two teams decided to take a break earlier than expected following pacer Jasprit Bumrah's dismissal of Marco Jansen

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 12 2022, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 18:47 ist
India's Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami celebrate with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Temba Bavuma, Credit: Reuters Photo

With four wickets taken and 76 runs conceded, India broke for tea having restricted South Africa to 176/7 on Day 2 of the title-deciding third Test.

The two teams decided to take a break a little earlier than expected following pacer Jasprit Bumrah's dismissal of Marco Jansen.

On Day 1 , South Africa had bowled India out for 223, with Kohli's 79 the standalone performance.

More to follow....

