Pacers feast on Perth starters

On a dramatic opening day, when a whopping 17 wickets fell here at the Optus Stadium, India, opting to bat first, flunked the Aussie pace test and were packed off in fewer than 50 overs with Josh Hazlewood (4/29), Mitchell Starc (2/14), Pat Cummins (2/67) and Mitchell Marsh (2/12) running roughshod over them.