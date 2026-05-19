IPL 2026| Padikkal 2.0: Where clarity meets confidence

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Devdutt Padikkal’s IPL comeback with RCB showcases his mental resilience and technical evolution after a career low.
Key points
• Career setback
Padikkal struggled in the 2024 IPL season with Lucknow Super Giants, scoring only 38 runs in seven games at a poor average.
• Auction uncertainty
He prepared himself mentally for the possibility of going unsold during the 2024 IPL mega auction.
• RCB redemption
Padikkal was picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, marking a significant turnaround in his IPL career.
• Technical revamp
RCB’s coaching staff worked on his technique and provided clarity and confidence, shifting his batting approach to be more aggressive.
• Ambition for India
Padikkal remains focused on playing all three formats for India, emphasising continuous improvement and hard work.
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Published 19 May 2026, 10:16 IST