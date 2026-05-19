IPL 2026| Padikkal 2.0: Where clarity meets confidence

Devdutt Padikkal’s IPL comeback with RCB showcases his mental resilience and technical evolution after a career low.

In one line

Key points

• Career setback Padikkal struggled in the 2024 IPL season with Lucknow Super Giants, scoring only 38 runs in seven games at a poor average.

• Auction uncertainty He prepared himself mentally for the possibility of going unsold during the 2024 IPL mega auction.

• RCB redemption Padikkal was picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, marking a significant turnaround in his IPL career.

• Technical revamp RCB’s coaching staff worked on his technique and provided clarity and confidence, shifting his batting approach to be more aggressive.