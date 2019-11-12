Padikkal floors Andhra

Rising batsman Devdutt Padikkal extended his red-hot form with a scintillating century that helped Karnataka outclass Andhra by five wickets in their third Group A Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Monday.

At 7/2, chasing 185, Karnataka were in definite trouble when the 19-year-old walked into bat. The southpaw, who topped the run-chart in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy with 609 runs, hammered an unbeaten 60-ball 122 (13x4, 7x6) to power the defending champions to a five-wicket victory.

Padikkal and K Gowtham, promoted up the order, forged an alliance of 63 runs to keep Karnataka in the hunt. Once Gowtham, who made an entertaining 35 of just 17 balls with the help of five fours and one six, departed, Karnataka found themselves in trouble. Skipper Karun Nair was unfortunate to get run out at the non-striker’s end while backing up.

From 70/2, Karnataka slumped to 92/4 but Padikkal motored on, dealing in boundaries. He breezed to his half-century in just 24 balls and didn’t take his foot off the accelerator. Along with Shreyas Gopal, the youngster stitched a partnership of 64 runs for the fifth wicket. Shreyas held on to one end as Padikkal continued to punish the Andhra bowlers.

Karnataka reached 105/4 in the first 10 overs and when Padikkal notched up his century, which came in just 48 balls (11x4, 6x6), Karnataka needed just 30 from 29 balls. Despite Shreyas’ (13) dismissal in the 16th over, Padikkal made sure Karnataka grabbed four points.

Brief scores: Andhra: 184/5 in 20 overs (Ashwin 61, Prashant Bengimen 79; V Koushik 3-35) lt to Karnataka: 189/5 in 18.5 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 122 not out, K Gowtham 35; Stephen Chipurupalli 2-39). Karnataka: 4; Andhra: 0.

Services: 184/7 in 20 overs (Anshul G 30, Ravi Chandran 71, Nakul Verma 27; Md Ashraf 3-35) bt Bihar: 90/9 in 20 overs. Services: 4; Bihar: 0.

Baroda: 201/4 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 52, Swapnil Singh 47) bt Uttarakhand: 168 all out in 19.2 overs (Saurabh Singh 70; Swapnil Singh 3-25, Rishi Arothe 3-30). Baroda: 4; Uttarakhand: 0.