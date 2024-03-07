Padikkal keeps date with destiny

Devdutt Padikkal will vouch for it all. The southpaw watched helplessly as nearly two precious years of his young career were snatched away from him by an illness before he made amends through dint of hard work and the benevolent hand of providence. In a series that had already seen four debutants, the 23-year-old became the fifth newcomer after Rajat Patidar was ruled out on the opening morning of the match, the Madhya Pradesh batter pulling up with soreness in his ankle. Ashwin, who became the first Tamil Nadu player to figure in 100 Tests, handed over Cap No. 314 to Padikkal, who became the 25th player from Karnataka to play Test cricket.