Pak cricketer Hasan Ali to marry Indian woman

According to the reports, the Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali will marry Dubai based Indian woman Shamia Arzoo. The report stated the nikkah ceremony will be held on August 20 in Dubai. The report further said Shamia, who works for a private airline, is from Haryana. She studied engineering from England and lives with her parents in Dubai, with some of the family members in New Delhi, said the report. Quoting family sources, Geo News further said that Hasan first met Shamia through a close friend in Dubai

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik had married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on April 12, 2010.