Pakistan allocates Rs 17 billion for sprucing up stadiums for Champions Trophy

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allocated approximately 17 billion rupees for the upgradation of its stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

The funds were approved by PCB's Board of Governors (BOG) on Saturday in Lahore in at a meeting, where another 240 million rupees were allocated for spending on women's cricket.

It was a massive jump for women's cricket from 70 million rupees approved in the last budget.