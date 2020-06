Pakistan announces cricket squad for England tour

Pakistan selectors on Friday announced a large 29-player squad for the three Test and three Twenty20 internationals against England starting next month.

Coronavirus fears forced them to announce a bigger team than usual, with players staying in a 'bio-secure' arrangement in both Manchester and Southampton. Squad: Azhar Ali (Test captain), Babar Azam (Twenty20 captain), Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imran Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah