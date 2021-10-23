Pakistan announces squad for T20 World Cup match against India

Pakistan on Saturday announced squad for the all-important match against India in T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 24.

Pakistan squad: Babar, Rizwan, Fakhar, Hafeez, Malik, Asif, Imad, Shadab, Hasan, Shaheen, Haris, Haider.

Pakistan announce squad for game against India in T20 World Cup: Babar, Rizwan, Fakhar, Hafeez, Malik, Asif, Imad, Shadab, Hasan, Shaheen, Haris, Haider pic.twitter.com/NWzr5XqMBl — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

