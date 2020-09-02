Pakistan beat England by five runs to win third T20

Pakistan beat England by five runs to win the third Twenty20 international at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Victory saw Pakistan square the three-match series at 1-1 after Friday's no result washout was followed by England's five-wicket win on Sunday.

England, set 191 to win, slumped to 69-4 before Moeen Ali's 61 revived their hopes of victory.

But when veteran paceman Wahab Riaz caught and bowled Moeen, England were 174-8 with seven balls left.

They got the target down to 12 off two balls when Tom Curran hit a six. Bu with six needed off one ball, Curran could not repeat the shot when Haris Rauf bowled a yorker with the last ball of the match.

Earlier, Pakistan veteran Mohammad Hafeez made 86 not out and shared a stand of exactly 100 with teenager Haider Ali, who marked his international debut with an impressive 54.