Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs in Asia Cup opener

Pakistan crushed Nepal by a huge 238-run margin in the opening match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

After amassing 342 for 6 batting first, Shaheen Shah Afridi struck twice in the first over as Nepal were eventually bowled out for 104.

Shadab Khan claimed 4/27 from his 6.4 overs while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf bowled impressive spells.