Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs in Asia Cup opener

After amassing 342 for 6 batting first, Shaheen Shah Afridi struck twice in the first over as Nepal were eventually bowled out for 104.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 16:07 IST

Follow Us

Pakistan crushed Nepal by a huge 238-run margin in the opening match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

After amassing 342 for 6 batting first, Shaheen Shah Afridi struck twice in the first over as Nepal were eventually bowled out for 104.

Shadab Khan claimed 4/27 from his 6.4 overs while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf bowled impressive spells.

Aarif Sheikh (26) and Sompal Kami (28) tried to delay the inevitable but Nepal were bundled out in only 23.4 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan posted a massive total after Babar Azam scored 151 and Iftikhar Ahmed made an unbeaten 109, while adding 214 runs for the fifth wicket.

Brief scores: Pakistan 342 for 6 in 50 overs (Babar Azam 151, Mohammad Rizwan 44, Iftikhar Ahmed 109 not out; Sompal Kami 2/85) beat Nepal 104 in 23.4 overs (Sompal Kami 28; Shaheen Shah Afridi 2/27, Haris Rauf 2/16, Shadab Khan 4/27) by 238 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 August 2023, 16:07 IST)
Sports NewsCricketPakistanNepalAsia CupAsia Cup 2023Pakistan Cricket Team

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT