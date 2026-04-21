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PCB in talks with Saudi Arabia board to build cricket stadium in Jeddah

Sources within the PCB revealed that chairman Mohsin Naqvi is leading discussions with Saudi cricket officials.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:07 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 10:07 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanSaudi ArabiaJeddahstadium

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