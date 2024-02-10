Pakistan Cricket Board to revisit players' social media policy after Babar, Shaheen appear on X spaces

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not happy with former skipper Babar Azam and the current national T20 skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi participating on a session with fans conducted on social media platform X.

The Q and A sessions on X, formerly twitter, did confirm the popularity of Babar despite losing the captaincy as his session drew more then 20,000 fans while Shaheen’s Q and A session was joined by around 4000 fans.

But a source in the PCB said the decision by the two senior players to go ahead with the social media sessions obviously arranged by their agent had not gone down well with the PCB.

"The PCB will look to revisit some of the clauses that the centrally contracted players need to adhere to," the source said.

"The clauses covering the social media activities of contracted players are now being reviewed again by the board because it is concerned such public Q and A sessions could result in unnecessary controversies,” he said.

The PCB and players have been at loggerheads over the usage of social media and the NOCs issues for foreign T20 leagues since last year.