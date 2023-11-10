Pakistan have impossible task at hand; embattled England aim Champions Trophy berth

Kolkata: Nothing less than a miracle will help Pakistan as they face a near-impossible task of making the semifinals by winning with an unthinkable margin, while a charged-up England will look to qualify for the Champions Trophy when the two sides clash in the World Cup here on Saturday.

New Zealand's net run-rate boosting five wicket-win over Sri Lanka has virtually shattered Pakistan's semifinal hopes. The 1992 champions now have to beat England by an improbable margin.