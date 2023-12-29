Pakistan played better cricket than Australia: Team director Hafeez despite MCG defeat

"As a team, you always back your teammates if something is not going well for them. But we made this decision thinking if he's not feeling comfortable (at slips), Babar (Azam) is a better slip fielder, so why not make the change? 'He (Babar) should take the lead and go to first slip. I think that also worked out very well for me as a director because I could see the right person was doing that job. Obviously, Abdullah is also a good fielder, but he wasn't feeling confident in the slips,” said the former all-rounder.