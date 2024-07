Pakistan sack selectors Wahab, Razzaq after disappointing World Cup

"The Pakistan Cricket Board ... has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup," the PCB said in a statement.

Razzaq was a member of both the men's and women's selection committee. Wahab remained the face of the men's seven-member selection committee even after he was removed as panel chief earlier this year.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had promised major changes in the wake of the team's performances at the World Cup.