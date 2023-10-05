Pakistan seek to allay major concerns in ICC World Cup opener

Imam is expected to start against Netherlands but the team will need to choose between the destructive but out-of-form Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique who doesn’t have the experience of world events. The big positive for the unpredictable team is that its number three and four, skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, are in sublime touch. Iftikhar Ahmed too has been getting the runs but it remains to be seen if Salman Agha also gets accommodated in the middle-order.