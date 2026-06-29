Pakistan selectors to drop senior pacers, veteran spinner for West Indies tour: Report

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan's</a> pace bowling unit is set to have a revamp when they take on the West Indies in a two-match Test series next month. According to a <em>PTI </em>report citing sources, seniors including Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah and veteran spinner Nauman Ali would be dropped for the tour. </p><p>According to reports, senior selector and former pacer Aaqib Javed on Monday revealed the probable squad to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohsin-naqvi">Mohsin Naqvi</a>, who has given a free hand to the selectors to take whatever decision they feel is best for Pakistan cricket.</p><p>"Muhammad Abbas, 36, Muhammad Ali 33, Khurrum Shehzad, 27, and uncapped Ubaid Shah will be leading the pace attack in the upcoming series with Aamer Jamal, 29, included as the pace-bowling all-rounder," the source said.</p>.ICC Women's World Cup 2026 | Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir slams sexist comments over team's performance .<p>The first Test is scheduled to be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad from July 25 followed by the second game in Port of Spain, Trinidad from August 2.</p><p>Further, it was revealed that Ali and Abbas, who are currently in England will join the squad in the West Indies as the selectors have "decided against selecting Shaheen, Hasan and Nauman", who were in the Test squad that lost both the Tests in Bangladesh two months back.</p><p>Naseem Shah is out of contention but his younger brother Ubaid Shah has been given an opportunity.</p><p>Earlier, the selectors announced a young T20I squad for the Asian Games in Japan later this year but are yet to give clarity on their plans regarding the established players.</p><p>It was decided that Shaheen, Naseem and Hasan are best suited for white-ball formats but Nauman, who is closing 40, needs to be replaced by a younger spinner like Arafat Minhas for Tests.</p><p>The selectors, after getting a final approval from Naqvi, will announce the touring squad this week. </p><p>He added that it will likely be a 17-member squad, which will also tour England for a three-Test series in August-September.</p><p>Pakistan will play a four-day warmup game followed by the first Test against the Windies from July 25. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>