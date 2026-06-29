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Homesportscricket

Pakistan selectors to drop senior pacers, veteran spinner for West Indies tour: Report

The first Test is scheduled to be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad from July 25 followed by the second game in Port of Spain, Trinidad from August 2.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 09:54 IST
Sports NewsCricketTest matchShaheen AfridiPaksitanNaseem Shah

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