Pakistan shifts location of T20Is against Zimbabwe

Pakistan shifts T20Is against Zimbabwe to Rawalpindi due to poor air quality in Lahore

The rescheduling also affects the remaining four Pakistan Super League matches which will now be held in Karachi

PTI
PTI, Lahore,
  • Oct 24 2020, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 13:02 ist
Cricket fan Amjad Ali, painted in the colours of Pakistan's national flag, protest to demand authorities to allow cricket fans inside stadiums during Zimbabwe's series against Pakistan, in Islamabad. Credit: AFP Photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board has shifted next month's three T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe from Lahore to Rawalpindi citing the deteriorating air quality here.

The three T20Is, which were earlier scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, will now be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 7, 8 and 10.

"Following the sudden deterioration in air quality and now further expected air pollution in November, we have made a swift decision to move the matches scheduled in Lahore," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement on Friday.

"The early onset of hazardous pollution and subsequent poor air quality meant that the risk to keep matches in Lahore at this stage was too great."

The rescheduling also affects the remaining four Pakistan Super League matches which will now be held in Karachi.

"For the sake of everyone involved and to ensure the remaining four matches of the HBL PSL and the three T20Is against Zimbabwe were completed without risk or interruption, it was important to move the matches," Wasim said.

Earlier this month, the ODI leg of Zimbabwe's limited-overs tour of Pakistan, beginning on October 30, was moved from Multan to Rawalpindi due to logistical and operational challenges. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
Zimbabwe

What's Brewing

IPL 2020 KKR vs DC: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 KKR vs DC: SWOT Analysis

Covid-19 did what animal rights activists couldn't

Covid-19 did what animal rights activists couldn't

First-ever Asian giant hornet nest found in US

First-ever Asian giant hornet nest found in US

DH Toon | We're making headlines... in Bihar: J&K

DH Toon | We're making headlines... in Bihar: J&K

 