Babar Azam ruled out of second and final NZ Test

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam ruled out of second and final Test against New Zealand

Babar, 26, sustained the injury during a practice session in Queenstown

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 02 2021, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 12:40 ist
Pakistan's injured captain Babar Azam trains during the team's training session the day before the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Park Oval in Christchurch. Credit: AFP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the second and final test against New Zealand in Christchurch after failing to recover sufficiently from a right thumb fracture, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

Babar, 26, sustained the injury during a practice session in Queenstown and has now missed the three-match Twenty20 series and the two tests.

Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the touring side, who lost the opening test in Mount Maunganui by 101 runs.

Babar Azam
Pakistan
New Zealand
Test cricket

