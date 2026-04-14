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Pakistan Super League hands Blessing Muzarabani two-year ban for choosing IPL

Muzarabani was signed as a replacement player for Islamabad United but he decided to withdraw from PSL after being approached by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 10:49 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 10:49 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLPSL

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