<p>Lahore: Blessing Muzarabani has been handed a two year ban by the Pakistan Super League after the Zimbabwe pacer chose to play the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">Indian Premier League</a> while having a deal with a PSL franchise.</p>.<p>Muzarabani was signed as a replacement player for Islamabad United but he decided to withdraw from PSL after being approached by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.</p>.<p>"Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency. Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game.</p>.IPL 2026 | Here is all you need to know about Praful Hinge, who rocked on his his debut with a triple-wicket over.<p>"Such conduct, if left unaddressed, erodes the reliability of dealings and the confidence that franchises, regulators, and stakeholders place in professional engagements. The two-year ban reflects the gravity of the breach," it further emphasised," read a PSL statement.</p>.<p>Muzarabani, who impressed in the preceding T20 World Cup, has played two games for KKR thus far and took a four wicket haul against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sunrisers-hyderabad">Sunrisers Hyderabad</a> at the Eden Gardens. </p>