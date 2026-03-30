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Pakistan Super League: Lahore Qalandars slapped with ball-tampering penalty

Fakhar Zaman was found to have violated Article 41.3 of the PSL playing conditions, which prohibits any action that alters the condition of the ball.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 05:36 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 05:36 IST
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