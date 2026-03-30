<p>Controversy rocked Pakistan Super League (PSL) after Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman was charged charged with a ball-tampering offence during his side's match against Karachi Kings on Sunday (March 29) at the Gaddafi Stadium.</p><p>The Kings, who needed 14 to win off the final over were awarded five penalty runs when the umpires decided that the Pakistan international had altered the condition of the ball.</p>.From contract breaches to increased pay demands, Pakistan Super League faces multiple operational issues .<p>The ball was changed at the request of the Kings, who then knocked off the nine remaining runs they needed to win.</p><p>Fakhar was charged with violating the playing condition "which makes it an offence to take any action which changes the condition of the ball", a PSL statement said.</p><p><strong>Denies charges</strong></p><p>However, the 35-year-old denied the charges.</p><p>"Fakhar denied the charge levelled against him during a disciplinary hearing led by the match referee Roshan Mahanama," the PSL added.</p><p>"Another hearing is set to take place within the next 48 hours after which the match referee will share his verdict."</p><p>If the match referee confirms that the ball was tampered with, Zaman -- and potentially the Lahore Qalandars as a team -- could face serious penalties.</p><p>Zaman could also face a ban of at least one PSL match if found guilty.</p><p>Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi said they would look at video footage of the incident.</p><p>“I don't know about this, and we'll see if it's there in the camera and discuss it,” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>