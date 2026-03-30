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Pakistan Super League: Shaheen Afridi, Sikandar Raza accused of hotel protocol violation

Despite prior warnings and refusal, both the players were found hosting four guests till 1.25am.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 06:28 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 06:28 IST
CricketShaheen AfridicontroversiesPSL

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