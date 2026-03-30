<p>Another controversy marred Pakistan Super League (PSL) when Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi and overseas player Sikandar Raza were accused of breaching team security protocols at their hotel.</p><p>Muhammad Faisal, DIG (Operations, Lahore), has notified the PSL CEO of a serious violation of the security measures in place for the eight teams staying at a five-star hotel in the city.</p><p>According to the police official, despite prior warnings and refusal, Shaheen and Sikandar were found hosting four guests in Raza's room on the eighth floor until 1.25am.</p><p>The PSL has already been hit with ball-tampering allegations with Qalandars slapped with penalty.</p>.Pakistan Super League: Lahore Qalandars slapped with ball-tampering penalty .<p>The liaison officer of Lahore Qalandars, followed by team owner Sameen Rana, had sought permission to allow guests into Raza's room at around 10.35pm and again at 11pm on Saturday (March 28), but both requests were denied.</p><p>According to the police official, the liaison officer initially approached the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) manager for security and the anti-corruption unit, requesting permission for four of Raza's relatives to visit his room. The request was declined in accordance with the security protocols.</p><p>Subsequently, the team owner approached PSL CEO Salman Naseer with the same request, which was again refused on security grounds.</p><p>Despite the refusal, at around 11.05pm, PCB and security personnel reported that Shaheen and Raza disregarded the protocols and escorted the four guests into Raza's room, despite resistance from on-site security staff. The guests remained there until 1.25 a.m.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>