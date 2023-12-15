Pakistan trail Australia by 355 after debutant Jamal takes six wickets

Perth: Seamer Aamer Jamal bowled with pace and confidence on Friday to claim a six-wicket haul on his debut and help Pakistan bowl Australia out for 487 on day two of the first test in Perth.

Pakistan batted for 53 overs in the afternoon to reach 132-2 at stumps. Abdullah Shafique top-scored with 42 as the visitors trail by 355 runs after David Warner and Mitchell Marsh built Australia's imposing first-innings total with scores of 164 and 90.

"We were expecting from Aamer Jamal that he can bowl for us a long spell and good pace," Pakistan bowling coach Umar Gul said.

"I think he did his job and we are quite happy with him."