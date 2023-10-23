Pakistan vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 Live: Imam, Shafique look for fast start against AFG

5.4 - 1 run, tossed up onto the pads and Imam flicks to deep square leg.
5.3 - 2 run, Imam looks to pull but mistimes it to long-on. The fielder hits the stumps with the throw as they pick up an extra from the overthrow.
5.2 - FOUR! Tad short and Imam plays a superb late cut to send it racing past backward point.
5.1 - 1 run, tossed up by Mujeeb and Shafique tucks to square leg.
4.6 - No run, banged short to Imam who decides to leave for the keeper.
4.5 - No run, full outside off and Imam flicks to mid-on.
4.4 - 1 run, Shafique now tucks to square leg and rotates strike.
4.3 - SIX! Naveen bangs it short and Shafique absolutely nails the pull as he sends it flying into the stands over deep midwicket.
4.2 - FOUR! Slower onto the pads and Shafique shows great technique as he flicks it delicately through the gap at midwicket.
4.1 - No run, back of length into the batter from Naveen and Shafique defends.
3.6 - No run, Imam pushes down the ground but this time Mujeeb races across the pitch and cuts off any runs with some sharp fielding.
3.5 - No run, Imam just flicks to midwicket.
3.4 - No run, tossed up to Imam who pushes back to Mujeeb.
3.3 - 1 run, tossed up to Shafique who flicks to square leg.
3.2 - No run, slower to Shafique who defends.
3.1 - 1 run, tossed up to Imam who punches to long-on.
2.6 - No run, back of length outside off and Shafique dabs to point.
2.5 - No run, full onto the stumps now and Shafique defends.
2.4 - FOUR! Excellent shot from Shafique. He reaches out and lofts the full and wide delivery over the top of cover. It flies flat to the boundary and bounces just inside the line.
2.3 - No run, chance! Shafique looks to flick and gets a big leading edge as the ball loops and lands just short of mid-off.
2.2 - No run, back of length outside off and Shafique pushes to point.
2.2 - Wide! Sprayed down leg.
2.1 - No run, full outside off from Naveen and Shafique defends.
1.6 - 1 run, Shafique punches it down the field and a misfield by Mujeeb lets them grab a single.
1.5 - No run, flatter this time and Shafique pushes back to Mujeeb.
1.4 - No run, slower from Mujeeb and Shafique defends.
1.3 - No run, Shafique leans forward and defends.
1.2 - 1 run, tossed up from round the wicket to Imam who flicks to long-on.
1.1 - 1 run, tossed up to Shafique who tucks it to square leg.
Spin from the other end as Mujeeb Ur Rahman, right-arm off break, comes into the attack.
0.6 - FOUR! Full onto the pads from Naveen and Imam gets off the mark with a wristy flick through square leg.
0.5 - No run, full outside off and Imam looks to drive but only connects with the toe-end of the bat.
0.4 - No run, short outside off and Imam chops it to point.
0.3 - 1 run, streaky from Shafique who slices it uppishly, just beyond the reach of backward point.
0.2 - No run, full into the stumps now and Shafique defends.
0.1 - No run, some swing from Naveen as he bowls it full outside off and Shafique leaves.
Imam-Ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique walk out to open the innings for Pakistan. They'll be looking for a fast start.
Naveen-Ul-HaQ has the new ball as he fills in for Farooqi.
Both sides are onto the field for the national anthems. Afghanistan first followed by Pakistan.