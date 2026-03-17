Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: MCC rules controversial runout of Salman Agha valid

Agha, who was dismissed for 64, reacted angrily, throwing his helmet and gloves in frustration for which he was reprimanded later.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 17:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 17:14 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsPakistanBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us