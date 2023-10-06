Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq target quick start

3.1 - No run, short and wide from van Beek and Fakhar decides to let it go.
2.6 - 2 runs, Dutt ends with a loose delivery down leg which Imam gratefully flicks to square leg for a couple of runs.
2.5 - No run, excellent over so far from Dutt as Imam is forced to block again.
2.4 - No run, shorter this time from Dutt but Imam meets it with a firm block.
2.3 - No run, ripper from Dutt as it spins past the outside edge of Imam's willow.
2.2 - No run, Imam waits back and plays a late block.
2.1 - No run, Imam blocks out the first delivery to the leg-side.
Netherlands stick to spin from the other end as Dutt continues.
1.6 - No run, loud appeals for LBW as van Beek gets the ball to shape back in and hits Fakhar on the pads. It seems to be sliding down leg through and the Dutch decide not to review.
1.5 - No run, closer to the body now and Fakhar manages to block it to cover.
1.4 - No run, Test match length from van Beek and Fakhar respectfully shoulders arms this time.
1.3 - FOUR! This time Fakhar nails the flick as he squeezes it past a diving midwicket fielder.
1.2 - FOUR! Streaky from Fakhar as he looks to flick but gets a big leading edge which flies over the men at cover.
1.1 - 1 run, Imam gets off the mark immediately as he taps it to mid-on.
Pace from the other end as Logan van Beek, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack.
0.6 - FOUR! Fakhar gets off the mark as he slashes the shorter delivery past backward point.
0.5 - No run, taps it into the pitch and calls for a quick run but it's turned down by Imam at the other end.
0.4 - No run, Fakhar goes for the cut but can't get it past the man at backward point.
0.3 - No run, again Fakhar just blocks it out to the off-side.
0.2 - No run, this time Fakhar gets the bat firmly behind the ball.
0.1 - No run, what a delivery straight up! Dutt gets the ball to grip and only just misses the outside edge as Fakhar looks to defend.
Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman walk out to open the innings for Pakistan.
Netherlands have handed the new ball to Aryan Dutt as they spring a surprise by opening the bowling with Right arm Offbreak against the two left-handers.
Babar Azam and Scott Edwards lead out their respective sides as the two teams line-up for the national anthems. We have Netherlands' first followed by the Pakistan anthem.
Pommie Mbangwa and Shane Watson doing the pitch report for the broadcasters report that it is 63 metres square, 65 metres on the other side. Straight is 75 metres.
They reckon that it looks like a good wicket, little bit of dryness at the top but it is rock hard. Could get better under lights, lot of runs to be scored.
Shubman Gill is suspected to be suffering from dengue and the batter is a doubtful starter for Sunday's match against Australia.
For a country which has hosted the World Cup for the fourth time, the first time as a standalone nation as opposed to co-hosting, it is unimaginable that they would get so much wrong says Roshan Thyagarajan