Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq target quick start

2.6 - 2 runs, Dutt ends with a loose delivery down leg which Imam gratefully flicks to square leg for a couple of runs.

2.5 - No run, excellent over so far from Dutt as Imam is forced to block again.

2.4 - No run, shorter this time from Dutt but Imam meets it with a firm block.

2.3 - No run, ripper from Dutt as it spins past the outside edge of Imam's willow.

2.2 - No run, Imam waits back and plays a late block.

2.1 - No run, Imam blocks out the first delivery to the leg-side.

Netherlands stick to spin from the other end as Dutt continues.