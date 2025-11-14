Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka | Govt hands over visiting team's security to Army

Some Sri Lankan players wanted to return home due to security concerns after the terror attack in Islamabad
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 05:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 05:46 IST
Cricketsecuritypakistan vs sri lanka

Follow us on :

Follow Us