Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Live Score: Imam drops Mendis on 18 as SL rebuild

9.6 - 1 run, wider outside off and Nissanka edges it past backward point.

9.5 - No run, Rauf cramps Nissanka for room but the batter just gets his bat down in time to block.

9.4 - No run, Nissanka taps the back of length delivery to cover.

9.3 - No run, beaten! Superb stuff from Rauf as he beats Nissanka for pace with a Jaffa just outside off.

9.2 - No run, Nissanka leans forward and defends the length delivery.

9.1 - FOUR! Full outside off and Nissanka welcomes Rauf with a deft slice past backward point.

Change in the pace department as well with Haris Rauf, right-arm fast, brought into the attack.