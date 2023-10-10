Home
Home
News Shots
Trending
sportscricket

LIVE
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Live Score: Imam drops Mendis on 18 as SL rebuild

Follow the live score and updates from match 8 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as Pakistan take on Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 09:27 IST

Highlights
08:1010 Oct 2023

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Playing XIs

09:2710 Oct 2023

Over 12 in progress...

11.2 - No run, closer onto the stumps and Nissanka manages to get his bat down in time.

11.1 - No run, Raul with a full delivery that Nissanka drives to cover.

09:2210 Oct 2023

Over 11: Sri Lanka 65/1

10.6 - 1 run, Nissanka steps out and dries past Nawaz for a single.

10.5 - No run, good turn for Nawaz as Nissanka blocks.

10.4 - 1 run, Mendis hangs back and flicks to square leg.

10.3 - 1 run, Nissanka drives to long-on for an easy single.

10.2 - No run, Nissanka leans forward and defends into the pitch.

10.1 - FOUR! Nawaz draws a thick edge from Nissanka but it flies past keeper and through a vacant slip region for four.

09:1810 Oct 2023

Over 10: Sri Lanka 58/1

9.6 - 1 run, wider outside off and Nissanka edges it past backward point.

9.5 - No run, Rauf cramps Nissanka for room but the batter just gets his bat down in time to block.

9.4 - No run, Nissanka taps the back of length delivery to cover.

9.3 - No run, beaten! Superb stuff from Rauf as he beats Nissanka for pace with a Jaffa just outside off.

9.2 - No run, Nissanka leans forward and defends the length delivery.

9.1 - FOUR! Full outside off and Nissanka welcomes Rauf with a deft slice past backward point.

Change in the pace department as well with Haris Rauf, right-arm fast, brought into the attack.

09:1310 Oct 2023

Over 9: Sri Lanka 53/1

8.6 - No run, Mendis gets on the back foot and flicks to square leg.

8.5 - No run, Mendis leans forward and offers a good solid block.

8.4 - FOUR! Flat outside off and Mendis is onto it in a flash as he cuts past point.

8.3 - 1 run, Nissanka punches it off the back foot to mid-off.

8.2 - No run, Nissanka taps it into the off-side this time.

8.1 - No run, starts with a loopy delivery that Nissanka defends.

Bowling change as Babar turns to spin and brings Mohammad Nawaz, Left arm orthodox, into the attack.

09:0910 Oct 2023

Over 8: Sri Lanka 48/1

7.6 - 1 run, Nissanka finishes with a good cut to backward point but the fielder does excellently to cut off the boundary. 11 runs come off that over.

7.5 - No run, beaten! Hasan responds with a Jaffa that whizzes past the outside edge as Nissanka looks to defend.

7.4 - FOUR! Again excellent timing from Nissanka as he flicks it off his pads into the gap at square leg.

7.3 - SIX! Too full from Hasan and this time Nissanka lifts it beautifully straight down the ground for a maximum! Beautiful timing from Nissanka and he even holds the pose for the cameras.

7.2 - No run, flicks to the on-side this time but again finds the fielder.

7.1 - No run, full outside off and Nissanka drives beautifully but it's straight to mid-off.

09:0210 Oct 2023

Over 7: Sri Lanka 37/1

6.6 - 1 run, Nissanka taps it to point for a quick single.

6.5 - 1 run, DROPPED! Mendis slices it straight towards backward point but Imam ul Haq sees it pop out of his palms. It came at a comfortable height and really should've been taken!

6.4 - No run, slower delivery outside off but Mendis safely blocks.

6.3 - 1 run, short into the body which Nissanka tucks for a quick single.

6.2 - No run, back of length and Nissanka nails the pull but it's straight to the man at short midwicket.

6.1 - No run, full outside off from Afridi and Nissanka mistimes the shot back into the pitch.

08:5810 Oct 2023

Over 6: Sri Lanka 34/1

5.6 - FOUR! Mendis gets down and lofts it just over a leaping mid-off fielder to find the ropes.

5.5 - No run, fuller this time from Hasan and Mendis pushes it to mid-off.

5.4 - No run, again Hasan cramps Mendis for room as the batter can't free his arms.

5.3 - No run, good fourth stump line from Hasan as Mendis defends.

5.2 - 1 run, width on offer and Nissanka cuts it towards covers.

5.1 - No run, Nissanka blocks out the full delivery from Hasan.

08:5310 Oct 2023

Over 5: Sri Lanka 29/1

4.6 - No run, closer to the body this time and Mendis cuts to cover.

4.5 - SIX! Short outside off and Mendis slashes hard as the ball flies off the edge and just beats the leaping fielder at third man.

4.4 - No run, Mendis mistimes the shot straight back to Afridi who drops the catch as the ball hits him on the shin.

4.3 - No run, Mendis nudges the full delivery to square leg.

4.2 - No run, Afridi switches to round the wicket as Mendis blocks.

4.1 - FOUR! Afridi starts with a back of length delivery and Mendis nails the pull to send it flying over midwicket for a one-bounce four.

08:5010 Oct 2023

Over 4: Sri Lanka 19/1

3.6 - No run, Hasan ends with a full delivery outside off which Nissanka leaves.

3.5 - No run, Nissanka gets bat behind ball but can't beat point.

3.4 - No run, beaten! Another wild slash outside off and this time Nissanka is beaten.

3.3 - No run, full onto the stumps and Nissanka pushes to mid-off.

3.2 - FOUR! Nissanka capitalises on the free-hit as he slaps it over the ring of fielders at covers.

3.2 - Wide and a no-ball! Too many extras being conceded by Pakistan as Hasan Ali oversteps to gift a free-hit.

3.1 - No run, back of length delivery into the body which Nissanka defends.

08:4310 Oct 2023

Over 3: Sri Lanka 14/1

2.6 - No run, Afridi rushes him for pace now as Mendis gets an inside edge into the body.

2.5 - FOUR! Mendis gets low and takes the aerial route as he flicks the full delivery into the vacant midwicket region for four.

2.4 - No run, onto the stumps this time and Mendis defends.

2.4 - Wide! Afridi just hasn't found his rhythm so far.

2.4 - Wide! Strays wide down leg this time.

2.3 - No run, back of length to Mendis who this time lets it go.

2.2 - 1 run, strays onto the pads and Nissanka flicks to deep square leg.

2.2 - Wide! Afridi pitches it too far outside off.

2.1 - No run, Afridi starts with a short delivery that Nissanka leaves.

(Published 10 October 2023, 07:57 IST)
Cricket World CupICC World Cup

