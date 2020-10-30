Pakistan win toss, bat against Zimbabwe in first ODI

Pakistan haven't played a one-day international since October last year

AFP
AFP, Rawalpindi,
  • Oct 30 2020, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2020, 13:21 ist
Babar Azam. Credit: AFP.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the first one-day international against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Azam is leading the side for the first time. Pakistan haven't played a one-day international since October last year, when they beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a home series.

Pakistan handed an ODI debut to 26-year-old fast bowler Haris Rauf, who played five Twenty20 internationals last year.

Pakistan's Aleem Dar is standing in his 209th one-day international, equalling the record for most ODIs as umpire held by South African Rudi Koertzen since 2010.

 

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Wahab Riaz

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (capt), Brian Chari, Carl Mumba, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Wessley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)

