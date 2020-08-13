Pakistan's Fawad Alam dismissed for duck in test against England

Pakistan's Fawad Alam saw his near 11-year wait for a return to Test cricket end with a four-ball duck against England at Southampton on Thursday.

The left-handed batsman was the only change to the Pakistan side that lost the first Test at Old Trafford last week, replacing leg-spinning all-rounder Shadab Khan.

A prolific run-scorer in Pakistan domestic cricket, Alam played the last of his three previous Tests, in which he averages over 41, against New Zealand in Dunedin, back in November 2009.

But the 34-year-old, batting with an extremely open stance, was lbw on review to all-rounder Chris Woakes for nought on the first day at Hampshire's headquarters.

It appeared Alam had survived when given not out.

But an England review revealed the ball had pitched in line, with a squared-up Alam trapped in front of his stumps to leave Pakistan in trouble at 120-5.