Pandey slams second highest domestic T20 ton

Manish Pandey's ability to stun oppositions came to fore once again as the Karnataka skipper slayed Services' clueless bowling unit with a 54-ball 129 in his side's 80-run win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

In slamming the unbeaten century, which was studded with ten sixes and 12 fours, Pandey notched the second-highest score in domestic T20s, behind Shreyas Iyer's 147 for Mumbai against Sikkim in the previous edition of the tournament.

Asked to bat, Karnataka piled a mammoth 250 for 3 in 20 overs with Pandey leading the way and Padikkal shining for the second game in a row with a quickfire 75. With the ball in hand too Karnataka held sway as Shreyas Gopal picked up five wickets for 19 runs in his four-over quota. Ravi Chauhan's 54 and Rajat Paliwal's 46 not out were good enough to take the side to 170 for 7 in 20 overs, but the tally fell well short of what was required on the day.

Having bounced back from the loss against Baroda - which ended their 15-game winning streak in the format - with a win against Andhra, Karnataka were on the prowl for another dominant show.

It didn't seem so when they lost Rohan Kadam for four, but once Padikkal and Pandey got a hold of the game, Services lost all of the control they had gained. The duo, which showed similar chemistry during Karnataka's title-winning run in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, added 167 runs for the second-wicket.

Vikas Yadav eventually got rid of Padikkal, who had scored 122 not out in the previous game, in the 15th over, but Pandey wasn't about to let go of the jugular. He added 57 runs alongside K Gowtham (23 from 15) and 21 runs with Praveen Dubey (9 n.o.) to cap what could well remain the most dominant batting display in the tournament.

Services' response had some energy to it despite losing Nakul Verma early, but they needed much more than what Chauhan and Paliwal mustered. After Shreyas accounted for Chauhan, he went on to bag four more, including three wickets in the 16th over, to complete his second T20 fifer.

Brief scores: Group A: Karnataka: 250/3 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 75, Manish Pandey 129 n.o.) bt Services: 170/7 in 20 overs (Ravi Chauhan 54, Anshul Gupta 29, Rajat Paliwal 46 n.o.; Shreyas Gopal 5-19).

Andhra: 168/6 in 20 overs (Prasanth Kumar 45, Kranthi Kumar 47; Lukman Meriwala 3-22) lt to Baroda: 172/3 in 18.5 overs (Kedar Devdhar 49, Aditya Waghmode 82 n.o.).

Goa: 109/9 in 20 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 57; Mayank Mishra 4-6, Sunnay Rana 2-30, Rahil Shah 2-20) lt to Uttarakhand: 120/2 in 16.4 overs (Karn Kaushal 35, Tanmay Srivastava 49 n.o., Saurabh Rawat 31 n.o.).