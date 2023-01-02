Pandya pitches for Suryakumar to be given red-ball opportunity

India's T20I captain Hardik Pandya has pitched for charismatic white-ball batter Suryakumar Yadav to be given the opportunity to play red-ball cricket following the 32-year-old's amazing run in the shortest format last year.

On the eve of the opening T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium here, Pandya complimented his vice-captain, saying going forward Suryakumar could be a vital cog in all three formats of the game.

Surya recently expressed his intention to play Test cricket, saying he always dreamt of playing red-ball cricket for the country. He is also among a very few current India players who have played a Ranji Trophy game this season. The Mumbai batter scored an entertaining 80-ball 90 in his first Ranji game in nearly three years, in December last year.

Pandya said Suryakumar has the knack to alter the complexion of the game and that he is the "most important player" for the team management.

"I have said in the past for Surya that he played international cricket late. I was always keen from 2020 for him to be a part of the Indian team. But, unfortunately, he was not. So, God gave him what he did not get in the past. He played late but, yes, he got exactly what he would have got earlier as well," Pandya said.

"I can only wish all the best and I hope he continues the run for the Indian team and flourishes more in life and scores more runs. For me and my side, Surya has been fantastic," said Pandya during a press conference on Monday.

Pandya indicated that he would be banking heavily on his deputy in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, saying everyone knows his utility in white-ball cricket.

"Going ahead, he is very important for all the formats and I feel in red ball as well. He has the game to kind of change the momentum and the situation if he comes in. I'm sure that the selectors and the captain are looking at him as well.

"In white ball, everyone knows, I don't need to tell how important he is. For us, as captain, for the management he is our most important player. We want him to flourish more," added Pandya.