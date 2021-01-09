Pant hit on left elbow while batting, taken for scans; Wriddhiman Saha fills in behind the stumps

Pant hit on left elbow while batting, taken for scans

PTI
PTI, Sydney,
  • Jan 09 2021, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 11:26 ist
India's Rishabh Pant, right, receives treatment to his arm after he was hit while batting during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia. Credit: AFP Photo

The Indian team was dealt a blow on Saturday as wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant sustained an elbow injury, which could rule him out of the remainder of the third Test against Australia here.

Reserve wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha replaced him as per ICC rules with Pant being taken for scans.

Also Read | 3rd Test: India all out for 244 on day 3; Australia take 94-run lead

"Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans," the BCCI stated in a release.

Pant, who looked good during his 36 off 67 balls on the third day of the match, was hit while trying to pull a short ball from Pat Cummins.

He was in pain immediately and after on-field treatment that included a strapped bandage, he was back in action but lost the flow due to hindered movement as Josh Hazlewood had him caught behind.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also hit by a short ball on his bowling hand and needed on-field treatment. It remains to be seen if Jadeja is hundred percent fit while bowling. 

Rishabh Pant
Australia
India
Australia vs India
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Injury

