Pant is up there with Stokes as most enjoyable cricketers to watch: Vaughan

India's Rishabh Pant has the ability to instill fear in the opposition bowlers like Virender Sehwag did and can win matches for India if he continues to play with the way he has been doing, feels former England captain Michael Vaughan.

One of the architects of India's historic Test series win in Australia last month, Pant was on Tuesday nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award.

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who was left out of the Adelaide Test, scored a 97 in Sydney to ensure a draw before an unbeaten 89 at Brisbane led India to a historic series-clinching win in Australia.

Vaughan termed him as the most enjoyable cricketer, alongwith England's Ben Stokes.

"He is up there with Ben Stokes as the most enjoyable cricketers to watch. When Pant goes out to bat, I watch. I would not want to be next in because you know things will happen," Vaughan was quoted as saying by Skysports.

"But if he continues to play the game with the joy and energy he has at the moment as if he is still an 11-year-old then he will pose so many challenges to the opposing team.

"Sehwag put the fear into opposing bowlers and Pant has the same ability at six to do the same. He will make mistakes and get out for low scores at times but he will also win so many games."

Pant has been named in India's squad, along with senior wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, for the four-match Test series against England beginning in Chennai on Friday.