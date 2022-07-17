Pant's ton helps India triumph over England, clinch ODI series 2-1

A remarkable century from Rishabh Pant (125 from 113 balls) helped India beat England by 5 wickets in the third and final ODI at Old Trafford. India won the series 2-1.

Rishabh Pant made his first hundred in a one-day international. The wicketkeeper, renowned as a dynamic white-ball batsman, had never before reached three figures in his 27-match ODI career.

But he put that right in the third and deciding match of this series, with a superb 106-ball knock featuring 10 fours and two sixes after opposing gloveman Jos Buttler, the England captain, missed a chance to stump him on 18.