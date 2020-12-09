Parthiv Patel retires, says BCCI showed immense faith in a 17-year-old

Cricketer Parthiv Patel has announced the retirement from all forms of cricket.

Announcing his retirement on Twitter, the former wicketkeeper said, "Today, I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket, and as i bring down the curtains on this 18 year old journey, I feel heavier with gratitude toward many. The BCCI showed a generous amount of confidence and faith in a 17 year old boy to play for India."

"I am especially indebted to Dada, my first captain, who showed immense faith in me," his post read.

Thanking his teams, captains, and cricketing associations and franchisees, Patel remembered his father, who he would have liked to have beside him on this day.

Signing off by thanking his family for their sacrifices, he said he is leaving the game a "proud man" after having played it in its "truest tenets."