JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Pat Cummins appointed as SRH captain for IPL 2024

Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins will lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise announced on Monday.
Last Updated 04 March 2024, 06:32 IST

Follow Us

Hyderabad: Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins will lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise announced on Monday.

The 30-year-old pacer was bought by SRH for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore in the IPL auctions in December last year, making him the second costliest player in the event's history.

Cummins replaced South African Aiden Markram, who led SRH in the 2023 season.

"Our new captain Pat Cummins," the SRH said on social media platforms, along with a picture of Cummins.

Cummins has earlier played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 March 2024, 06:32 IST)
Sports NewsCricketIPLPat CumminsSRH

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT