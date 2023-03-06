Pat Cummins ruled out of 4th Test, to remain at home

Pat Cummins ruled out of 4th Test, to remain at home; Steve Smith to captain final match

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 06 2023, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 12:43 ist
Steve Smith (R) will captain Australia as Pat Cummins will remain home to be with his ailing mother. Credit: IANS Photo

Steve Smith will captain Australia in the fourth and final test against India starting Thursday as regular captain Pat Cummins remains in Sydney with his family, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

Cummins returned home after the second test in New Delhi to be with his ailing mother after Australia had dropped 2-0 behind in the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Smith led their turnaround in Indore where they beat India by nine wickets inside three days to secure their place in the final of the World Test Championship in June.

"Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the fourth test match against India in Ahmedabad to remain in Australia with his family," a CA spokesperson said.

"Steve Smith will captain Australia in the final test match of the series."

CA added that Nathan Ellis will replace Jhye Richardson, who has a hamstring injury, in the squad for three one-day internationals that follow the test series.

sports
Cricket
Pat Cummins
Australia
India
Sports News
Test cricket
Steve Smith

