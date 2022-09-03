Patidar continues his love affair with Bengaluru

The classy and compact Rajat Patidar continued his love affair with the Chinnaswamy Stadium. A little over two months after scoring a brilliantly-crafted century in the Ranji Trophy final against the Mumbai, the organised Madhya Pradesh batter produced an eye-catching ton to lead India A’s robust reply against New Zealand A on the penultimate day of their four-day game here on Saturday.

Showing off his newfound self-belief following a stirring IPL this year where he scored 333 runs in just seven innings (Avg: 55.50, SR: 152.75) and playing the lead act in Madhya Pradesh lifting their maiden Ranji Trophy this June with 658 runs in 9 innings (Avg: 82.25) — he was the second highest scorer overall behind Sarfaraz Khan (982) — Patidar barely put a foot wrong in smashing an unbeaten 170 (241b, 14x4, 4x6) to knock the stuffing out of the Kiwis and take India A to 492/4 in 124 overs.

Barring the dropped chance on 13 early in the morning where he was guilty of trying to force the issue even before he could settle down into a rhythm, the 29-year-old Patidar, who has been earning high praise from several former players for his compact but free-flowing style, was confidence personified.

The drives, hooks, pulls, and flicks many witnessed during his audacious batting in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore were out in full cry as a handful of spectators who chose to spend their weekend to catch some cricket were able to witness a knock of sublime quality. He was fantastic against the spin of Rachin Ravindra, who has played 3 Tests, and Michael Rippon and Joe Waker.

Yes, the wicket barely offered any help for the bowlers and the attack was also pedestrian but still the job had to be done in the middle. And Patidar did that quite comfortably with a fine mix of belligerence and composure that should have impressed chief selector Chetan Sharma who watched the innings for sometime.

Patidar’s knock also bore some similarities to Ranji Trophy final. In that game, Mumbai’s Sarfaraz first stole the limelight with a 134, then Yash Dubey and player of the final Shubham Sharma responded with tons of their own before Patidar stamped his authority with a classy 122. In this match, New Zealand’s Joe Carter took centre-stage first with a 197 before Abhimanyu Easwaran led India’s response with a brisk 132. Patidar slowly and then strongly usurped all of them with a calculated assault.

Patidar has made a rollicking start to a very important season. He has two more games left for India A, the Irani Cup final against Rest of India then and a full-fledged domestic season where another strong outing could potentially thrust him into national reckoning. When asked how he’s looking forward to career-defining season, the shy and grounded Patidar said he doesn’t want to be distracted by thinking too far ahead.

“For every player every season is important. I don’t want to think about the future and what I need to do. I don’t want to think that I’m going to play so many games and I need to perform strongly in those. I’m just thinking about the present and enjoying my batting. What is not in my control, like selection, I don’t want to think about it. I’m only focussed on the things that are in my control,” said Patidar.

This staying-in-the-moment attitude and maximising the current opportunity to the fullest is what is driving Patidar forward with greater inertia.