Patient Pujara on the cusp of another century

“Patience is not something you’re born with. It’s something you need to work on.”

So poignant. So Cheteshwar Pujara.

In a near-20-minute media address on the eve of his 100th Test, the Indian No.3 revealed a fair bit about his process and the challenges he has encountered in his 13-year career, but his succinct description of patience and fortitude spoke volumes of why he is on the cusp of this milestone.

“…you need mental strength for it (patience), and you need to practice it,” he said a day before the start of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley stadium here.

“Preparation is important for that. I have scored a lot in junior cricket and in first-class cricket so I learnt my patience there, it’s not something that happened overnight. Years of discipline teach you patience. You have to find a way to maintain your routines. Apart from that, I do a little bit of yoga, meditation and pranayam. That helps me stay in the present and not think too much about anything else."

He continued: “It’s important to shut down the outside noise. It’s easy to say that you should, but to do it is hard. At times, you need to detach yourself from the outside world, I try and detach myself from social media, even if it’s positive news. And then if you trust your game and focus on your abilities, you’ll eventually succeed, but you also need to fail a bit along the way.”

Pujara has seen a fair bit of failure in his career, leading him to be dropped from the side on several occasions, but he noted that being left out of the Sri Lanka series last year was particularly hard on him.

“It was challenging, but the best part was that I was playing county cricket for Sussex, that’s where I started scoring runs, and found my rhythm. I would keep Rahul bhai (Dravid) and Vicky bhai (Vikram Rathour) updated on everything I am working on, and I knew that if I performed consistently, I would be back in the side.”

Back in the side after a few months, Pujara, who opted out of the Indian Premier League for his county stint, looked every bit the batter he was before.

Sure, his numbers don’t reflect the entire picture because he has but one century and a couple of half-centuries in seven innings, but he eats up plenty of deliveries. Quite the integral component in a side filled with those chasing quick runs in the guise of attacking cricket.

“The most important part is that you need to be mentally strong, and you need to trust yourself and your process. That’s (scoring at a comfortable pace) something that has given me a lot of success,” he said when asked if he found it hard to ignore voices which want him to improve his strike rate.

“If something has given me success for close to 7-8 years, there is no reason for me to change it. I can’t change my game, I can only fine-tune it. Each player has his own style. You need to know your strength and stick to it.”