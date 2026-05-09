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IPL 2026 | PBKS to brief players on BCCI's new social media, hotel access guidelines

From now on, it is learnt that videos involving PBKS players will be produced and posted only through the franchise's official social media handles.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 16:07 IST
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