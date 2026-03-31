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PCB imposes two-match ban on Fakhar Zaman for ball-tampering in PSL

"Fakhar Zaman has been suspended for two HBL PSL matches ​after he was ⁠found guilty of a Level III offence," the PCB said in a statement on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 13:15 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 13:15 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanPCBPSL

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