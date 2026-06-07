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Homesportscricket

PCB mulls axing of Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed, captain Shan Masood

The source said the board was certainly looking at replacing Masood as Test captain although he had asked for more time to lead the team in the coming away series against West Indies and England.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 13:25 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 13:25 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanTest matchPCBSarfaraz Ahmed

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