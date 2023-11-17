PCB names Wahab Riaz as new chief selector

"I have a good rapport with Hafeez and we will be working closely for the success of Pakistan cricket. My primary goal would be to give weightage to the top performers in domestic cricket and announce well-rounded squads equipped with the necessary skill sets. I will always be available to the players for feedback and advice," Riaz said.

The PCB named a new chief selector after Inzamam resigned from the post last month following PCB setting up an inquiry committee to probe conflict of interest allegations.