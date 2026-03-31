Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

One social media post = 8 month's salary? Naseem Shah's jibe at Maryam Nawaz costs him dear

The fine of $71,684 on the fast bowler is reportedly the largest financial penalty in the Pakistan's cricket ‌history.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 04:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 March 2026, 04:11 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistan Cricket TeamPCBcontroversiesNaseem Shah

Follow us on :

Follow Us