<p>Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) slapped a fine of $71,684 on fast bowler Naseem Shah for a social media post on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.</p><p>Local media reported that the fine was the largest financial penalty in the country's cricket history and roughly equivalent to eight months of the players' central contract salary </p><p>The fine followed a post on Naseem's social media account, later deleted, which appeared to criticise Maryam's presence at the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).</p>.Naseem Shah to stay with Pakistan team despite attack at ancestral home .<p>The PCB subsequently issued the fast bowler a show-cause notice on March 27, immediately after Maryam visited the Gaddafi Stadium as the chief guest for the opening match of PSL, before before imposing the hefty fine. <br></p><p>The PCB said Shah offered an "unconditional apology" during disciplinary committee proceedings.</p><p>"It was noted that Naseem Shah's social media adviser has already been terminated by Naseem and shall be blacklisted by the PCB from associating with any player falling under the PCB's jurisdiction," the PCB added. </p><p>The post, made during the first match of the PSL 2026 sarcastically commented on the 'queen' treatment given to Maryam, who is the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and niece of incumbent PM Shahbaz Sharif, at the Gaddafi Stadium.</p><p>"Why is she being treated like the Queen at Lords?" Naseem had posted in reference to Maryam.</p><p>This was after the PCB banned fans from attending the PSL matches in Lahore and Karachi to conserve fuel and adhere to government austerity measures in view of the escalating tension in West Asia.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>