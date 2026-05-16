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PCB’s Mohsin Naqvi not invited for IPL 2026 final, to virtually attend ICC Board meet in Ahmedabad

The ICC meeting was originally scheduled to be held in Doha last month but had to be postponed because of the prevailing crisis in West Asia.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 14:42 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 14:42 IST
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