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Homesportscricket

Pink and red ball in the same Test match? ICC mulls rule changes across formats

Among the other proposed changes is allowing the head coach to enter the field during the drinks break
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 11:30 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 11:30 IST
Sports NewsCricketICCUmpiresPink ball

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