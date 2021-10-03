Pink Ball Test: Shafali hits fifty, India lead by 242 runs at tea

Shafali Verma struck a fine half-century to take India to 106 for two in their second innings at tea on day four of the one-off day-night women's Test against Australia here on Sunday.

With 41 overs left in the game and a lead of 242 runs, it remains to be seen if India comes out to bat or declares for one last push for an improbable win against Australia.

First innings centurion Smriti Mandhana (31) fell to a fantastic catch in the deep by Ashleigh Garnder.

Yastika Bhatia (3) was then promoted to number three to push the scoring rate but she could only last 12 balls.

At the break, Shafali and Punam Raut (16 not out off 34) were in the middle.

In the first session, India pacers made the new pink ball talk before an under-pressure Australia made an interesting declaration at 241 for nine.

Resuming the day at 143 for three, Ellyse Perry (68 not out) and Gardner (51) went on to share an 89-run stand before Indian pacers triggered the batting collapse, reducing Australia to 240 for nine from 208 for four.

In what seems like an attempt to move the game forward, Meg Lanning declared the innings before her team could be bowled out.

India ended with a 136-run lead.

After Deepti Sharma got rid of Gardner, debutant Meghna Singh once again troubled the batters with her outswingers as India took four wickets after the new ball was taken in the 81st over.

Pooja Vastrakar and Jhulan Goswami were also on target.

With close to 70 overs left in the game, the draw still looks like the most probably outcome after substantial time was lost due to rain on the first two days.

Perry, who averages more than 78 in Test cricket, could have been out as many as three times but had the luck on her side. While one was a close LBW shout, she was also dropped twice.

Meghna took her maiden wicket with a beautiful outswinger to have Annabel Sutherland caught behind. Her second wicket was Sophie Molineux who was foxed by Meghan's inswinger to the left-hander.

Pooja had Georgia Wareham caught behind before offie Deepti Sharma took her second wicket of the day with an arm ball to dismiss Darcie Brown.

Indian pacers have bowled better than their Australian counterparts and have been able to hit the corridor of uncertainty for the batters on a consistent basis.

Brief Scores:

India Women: 377 for 8 declared in 145 overs and 106/2 in 30 overs (Shafali Verma batting 51; Ashleigh Garder 1/14).

Australia Women: 241 for 9 declared in 96.4 overs (Ellyse Perry 68, Jhulan Goswami 2/33, Pooja Vastrakar 3/49).

